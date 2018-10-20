The Nigerian army has said it has facilitated the return of 145,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their homes in Benue, Taraba and parts of Nasarawa States.

Adeyemi Yekini, a Major-General, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Saturday in Makurdi on the activities of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) operation in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba States, saying that the IDPs have returned to their homes in the three states.

He assured that more IDPs would return home in the weeks ahead, saying “some kinetic activities of the OPWS are beginning to yield fruitful results as community leaders are being engaged in resolving conflicts within their communities.”

Mr Yekini also disclosed that the wife of a notorious individual, known as “Gana”, was recently killed by his men during a shoot-out with the gang.

He assured that squad would not rest until Gana was arrested, saying “we will continue to search for him until he is arrested”.

Mr Yekini also said that 45 assault weapons, 1,285 rounds of ammunition and 24 AK47 magazines were recovered from bandits, including armed herdsmen.

He added that 74 suspects had been arrested since the OPWS began operation about six months ago.

He explained that the recent attacks on a police station at Zaki-Biam in Ukum Local Government Area, was coordinated and executed by “Gana Boys” to retaliate an earlier attack on them by security operatives.

The commander said that one soldier was missing in the attack while 12 gang members were killed.

He said that a new sub-sector of the OPWS had been created at Zaki-Biam to prevent further attacks in the area by the militia group.