The Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole of Nigeria Army in Damaturu on Wednesday, said it successfully repelled suspected Boko Haram insurgents that attempted to attack Damaturu, Yobe capital, on Tuesday.

Lt. Njoka Irabor, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole, said the troops ambushed and killed many of the suspected terrorists who attempted to infiltrate and attack Damaturu.

Irabor, in a statement, said: “Following credible information of planned efforts by Boko Haram terrorists to attack Damaturu, troops of Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole of Nigeria Army laid ambush which led to the extermination of many Boko Haram terrorists.

“The vigilant troops effectively ambushed the criminals a few metres ahead of Maisandari community at the outskirts of the city of Damaturu.

“The terrorists were overwhelmed by the superior fire power of the gallant troops and the well coordinated air support from the Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole.”

According to him, “Many terrorists met their waterloo, some were also wounded with some equipment recovered.

“Some of the equipment recovered include two gun trucks, two Anti-Aircraft guns, one 60 millimetre Mortar, four AK 47 rifles, one General Purpose Machine gun and, 1,245 rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO) ammunition.”

Irabor said the troops also embarked on the pursuit of the fleeing terrorists to mop up and comb the general area.

He said there were no reports of casualties on the side of the army or the civilians, as normal activities were going on with residents pursuing their businesses.