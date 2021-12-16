Nigerian man arrested for ‘killing’ wife to inherit property

The Nigerian police said they have arrested a man who allegedly killed his own wife in order to inherit her landed property, houses, money in the bank, and a thriving business.

The spokesperson for the force headquarters, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, identified the man as Emeh Kalu, from Nguzu Edda village, Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The slain woman – Nneka Kalu – was reported missing and later found dead in a cassava farm on August 29 in Nguzu Edda village in Ebonyi, Mr Mba said in the statement.

He said Mr Kalu lured the wife to a road junction for her to be abducted by five men from Nguzu Edda village whom he had contracted to kill her.

Investigations revealed that the criminals strangled the woman to death after obtaining necessary information on the whereabouts of title documents and other relevant papers of her possessions, the police said.

The police said three of Mr Kalu’s alleged accomplices have also been arrested, while efforts are being intensified to arrest the others.

The three have been identified as Irem Mbah, Igwe Chima, and Okorie Okam.

“Investigations into the death of the victim follow a complaint received from the people of Ngugworo community, Ebonyi State, a border town to Abia State where the victim resided when the decomposing body of the late Mrs Kalu was discovered in their community.

“The discrete investigations carried out by the police team led to the arrest of the four suspects,” the police said.

Mr Mba said the suspects would be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.