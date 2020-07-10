



The Nigerian Legion in Kwara has commiserated with Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on the death of his Chief of Staff (CoS), Alhaji Adisa Aminu Logun.

A statement issued by the Legion Director of Human Resources and Public Relations Deputy Corps Commander (DCC) Olusegun Omolale, described the late CoS a respectable and good friend of the legion.

Newsmen report that the late Chief of Staff died on Tuesday night and buried on Wednesday morning.

“The State Chairman of Nigerian Legion, Brig.-Gen. Akano Aliyu (Rtd) and State Commandant of Corps of Commissionaires, Prof Olasehinde Peter Ibikunle, with all officers and men received with rude shock, the passing away of the late Chief of Staff to Kwara State Governor, Engr. Adisa Aminu Logun.

“We convey our deepest condolences to our Patron, the Executive Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman Abdulrazak, on the tragic death of his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Aminu Adisa Logun, who passed on Tuesday.





“We heartily commiserate with the entire members of the State Executive Cabinet and Kwara State House of Assembly on the death of late Chief of Staff, who was one of the pillars of this administration.

“Alhaji Adisa Logun was a technocrat, renowned industrialist, a public intellectual of international repute, an elder statesman worthy of emulation and humble philanthropist.

“Nigerian Legion sympathies goes to the late Alhaji Adisa Logun’s immediate family; the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari; the members of Ilorin Descendants Progressive Union (IDPU) and the entire people of Ilorin Emirate.

“Our friend, Alhaji Adisa Logun was a seasoned businessman and administrator whose death is a significant loss to the state,” Omolale said.

The legion director prayed that the merciful God should grant the deceased eternal rest.

“We also pray God to strengthen, comfort and uphold the family at this most critical time,” he said.