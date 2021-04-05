



As Christians in Kebbi State joined their counterparts across the country to observe the resurrection and ascension of Jesus Christ, an appeal has gone to Nigerian leaders to save the country from its numerous challenges and stand by the rule of law.

The Kebbi State chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Dr Ayuba Kanta while chatting with Tribune Online on Monday said sin was the fundamental challenge facing man in the world of today.

He expressed that the challenges facing Nigeria were not new.





Dr Kanta who is also the reverend in charge of St. Luke’s Anglican Church, Birnin-Kebbi averred that political leaders in Nigeria today have transgressed the law of God, noting that unless and until they have the fear of God and not allow sin to control them, the country is at the verge of serious consequences.

“Nigeria leaders should stand by the rule of law. When people say nobody is above the law is an understatement as some people in society are above the law. This is contradictory to what the constitution says,” he said.

The CAN leader explained that injustice in the land is breeding many cases of insecurity being witnessed in Nigeria today, he, therefore, called on leaders to know that leadership comes from God. H pointed out that one day they will stand before God to give an account of their leadership while on Earth.