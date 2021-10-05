Nigerian lawyer appointed to advisory council of Canadian law society

A Nigerian Lawyer, Kingsley Jesuorobo, has been appointed by the Law Society of Ontario as a member of the Advisory Council on Access to Innovation.

The Law Society of Ontario regulates over 57,000 Lawyers and about 10,000 Paralegals in Canada. He is one of the 12 members, that currently constitute the Advisory Council.

He told THIS DAY LAWYER in an exclusive chat that: ‘My excitement over my appointment, is doubled by the fact that the other members of the Advisory Council are exceptionally endowed and accomplished individuals.

‘The role of the Advisory Council on Access to Innovation (A2I) is to help fulfil the Law Society of Ontario’s transformative objective, to open up a law practice in the province to technological innovations.

‘The Advisory Council will play a pivotal role by essentially superintending with the management over the actualisation of this objective, beginning with a pilot stage implementation process.

‘In their congratulatory message to me, the Selection Committee wrote: “We were fortunate to receive a very high number of strong applications, and we felt that your skillset and interest would fit particularly well for the role.”

‘I enthusiastically look forward to working with the other exceptionally endowed members of the Advisory Council, to actualise our mandate.

‘For me, this is a monumental milestone, not only in terms of the uncommon trajectory of my professional career evolution and development but also in upping the standard and level of participation of members of Canada’s racialised community, in endeavours that are traditionally and characteristically uncharted by us.

‘It is all the more gratifying for me that my selection as a member of the Advisory Council on Access to Innovation is coinciding with the beta launch of my Danalix Software (www.danalix.com), an all-in-one, multilingual, web and mobile enterprise software, designed to enable professionals (including Lawyers, Paralegals and Consultants) and businesses, to efficiently manage their affairs in accordance with regulatory requirements and global best practice standards.’

He is the Founder, Principal and Managing Counsel, Kingsley Jesuorobo & Associates; Member: Advisory Council on Access to Innovation, Law Society of Ontario; Vice President (North America): African Bar Association; President: Canadian Association of Nigerian Lawyers (2017-2019). He is called to the Bars of Ontario, Canada and Nigeria.