A 23-year-old teacher, Omolola Ajayi, said to have been trafficked to Lebanon, has been rescued by the Nigerian government after her video calling for help went viral on social media.

The senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District, Dr Ibrahim Oloriegbe, on his Twitter handle, confirmed that Ms Omolola Ajayi has been successfully rescued from her captors and is now with the Nigerian Consulate in Lebanon, adding that she will be reunited with her family in the North.

Ajayi had, in a viral video which circulated on social media last week, disclosed her ordeal in the hands of her employer in Lebanon.

Narrating her ordeal in Yoruba, the Osun State indigene lamented that her boss had made life miserable for her since she arrived in the country.

She explained that a family friend linked her up with an agent who took her to Lebanon with a promise to get her a teaching job, but instead of being offered a teaching job, her passport was confiscated while her employers who allegedly attempted to rape her.

She added that unknown to her, she was being sold into slavery, and therefore, begged the Nigerian government to come to her rescue so she could be the mother of her three-year-old child.

However, confirming her rescue from her captors, Dr Oloriegbe on his Twitter page wrote:





Today I received confirmation that Ms Ajayi Omolola, one of my constituents who was being held against her will in an unfortunate situation in Lebanon has been successfully rescued and is now with the Nigerian Consulate in Lebanon. She will be reunited with her family in the not pic.twitter.com/voLks9FZaw — Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe (@official_IYO) January 13, 2020