Emelife Stella Chinelo is all over the news in India for her exceptional brilliance.

She was named the best graduating student in the University of Mysore India. Chinelo graduated from the Department of Chemistry and bagged 20 gold medals and five cash prizes, at the 99th Convocation of University of Mysore (UoM)

She received the Maximum Gold medals available in the institution.

Nobody in the history of that university have ever won 20 gold medals!

In her acceptance speech she gave glory to God and her parents for support.

She expressed her wish to pursue research in Cancer to find treatment for its cure as many people in her country were affected by this dreaded disease.

She said that she also had plans to turn mounds of industrial waste into useful materials by pursuing research in this field.