Nigerian journalists trained on convergence journalism

A lecturer with the Modibbo Adama University (MAU), Dr Abdullahi Saleh Bashir, has emphasised the need for practising journalists to leverage the use of social media to add value to their work.

Dr Bashir made the call while presenting a paper at a three-day media practice workshop for selected journalists from the North-East region with the theme ‘Convergence Journalism’ on Monday in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

Newsmen report that the workshop was a collaboration between Dangote Group and Folio Media and Creative Academy (FMCA).

According to the resource person, an era has come where the conventional media practitioners will have to leverage social media use to enable them to track news stories as they happen.

He explained that the modern technological trend requires the adaptation of practising journalists in order to lessen the difficulties involved in timely news gathering and presentation for publication.

Bashir observed that social media has now permeated every nook and cranny of the globe with a passion for the new technological trend, hence the need for the conventional media to join forces with a view to meet the taste of the audience or consumers of news.

Stressing the need for journalists to adhere to the dictates of convergence journalism, the university Don noted that most well-established papers have online versions of their publications, a situation which forces each and every journalist to be up and doing.

“So any print journalist while performing his duty of news gathering must necessarily resort to getting clips and photographs of the happenings in an event as his/her readers need to get actualities of the package(s) he or she is presenting to make them concord to it,” he said.

He, therefore, urged proprietors of media organisations to conform with the modern trend of informing and educating the public, coupled with the acquisition of modern gadgets and equipment for news gathering and presentation.

The lecturer also observed that with the convergence modus-operandi of reportage and presentation, the era of getting half-baked or fake news would soon be a thing of the past.

Earlier, in his welcoming remarks, the Corporate Communications Officer, Dangote Group, Malam Jibrin Abubakar, said that the training was aimed at preparing the journalists for modern-day expectation in view of the evolution of social media as well as to improve the relationship between the media and Dangote Group, adding that Aliko Dangote takes journalists very seriously.

On his part, the Project Coordinator of Folio Media and Creative Academy, Mr Alabi Pius, said that the FMCA is the training arm of Folio Communications, conceived to equip journalists, media executives, public relations officers and other professionals to critically analyse the nation’s development trajectory, democratisation process, social change as well as gain creative and technical media production skills.