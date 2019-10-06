<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





As the celebration of Nigerian 59th Independence anniversary continues both in home and abroad, thousands of Nigerians and well-wishers hit the streets of Manhattan in New York on Saturday to participate in the 2019 Independence Day Parade.

Huge crowds cheered and danced as marching bands and floats decorated in Green-White-Green made their way from 54th Street to 44th Street on Second Avenue.

The event was organised by the Organisation for the Advancement of Nigerians (OAN) and the Nigerian Independence Day Committee.

Both bodies are coalitions of Nigerian cultural, religious, professional, business, and civic groups committed to the preservation, presentation and celebration of the country’s rich history and culture.

According to newsmen, Saturday’s edition attracted personalities from different walks of life, including members of the Nigerian diplomatic community in the United States.

Various professional bodies, including the Association of Nigeria Physicians, New Jersey Chapter, and the Association of Nigerian Nurses, took part in the event.

The parade was led by Amb. Tijani Muhammad-Bande, the 74th President of the UN General Assembly (PGA), Mr Benaoyagha Okoyen, the Consul General of Nigeria in New York, and other government officials.

The event also attracted some New York politicians, including the Borough President of Manhattan, Gale Brewer, who described the Nigerian community as “Number 1 in making New York great’’.

Nigeria officially got independence from Britain on October 1, 1960.

Below are images from the event as captured by NAN’s camera: