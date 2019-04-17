<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Amb. Olufemi Abikoye, has described as fake news a video that has gone viral in the social media purportedly showing maltreatment of Nigerians awaiting deportation from Ghana.

In a news release to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, the Nigerian High Commission said the video did not emanate from Ghana.

The release reads in part: “The mission wishes to categorically deny to the insinuation that the video emanated from Ghana.

“Suffice to say that at no point in time were Nigerians over-subjected to such inhuman treatment by any Ghanaian authority.”

Amb. Abikoye said it was true that some Nigerians who were basically found guilty of over-staying in Ghana beyond the 90 days ECOWAS grace period without regulating their stay were being deported periodically.

He, however, stated that the viral video was fake news.

“The High Commission wishes to add that both Nigeria and Ghana have always enjoyed excellent bilateral relations on all fronts and still doing so including handling such deportation exercise.

“The two sides are currently collaborating in ensuring that such deportation adheres strictly to internationally best practices.

“Including the holding facilities for deportees in line with United Nations Convention against torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment of punishment,” he said.

Abikoye further assured of the continued protection of Nigerians in Ghana.

“The welfare of every Nigerian national that has chosen Ghana as his or her second home remains a priority of the High Commission,” the envoy added.

He, however, appealed to Nigerians wishing to stay in Ghana under the extant ECOWAS Protocol to ensure that they respect the domestic laws of the host country.