Governors in the 36 states of the federation have resolved to set up infection prevention and control committees in their states as part of efforts to support health workers on the frontline of the pandemic.

The governors, acting under the aegis of Nigerian Governors’ Forum, NGF, also said that in recognition of the importance of ensuring the continuous existence of businesses during the lockdown, caused by COVID-19 pandemic, they would take necessary measures to support same.

Rising from a meeting in Abuja yesterday, the governors in a communique signed by NGF chairman and governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said they were working to improve their logistical and operational efficiency for sample collection and care.

They said most states have established COVID-19 hotlines and would ensure that emergency services were integrated into the operations of their Task Force on COVID-19. The Communiqué read: “We, members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), at our meeting held today (yesterday) deliberated on the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and resolved as follows:





“The Forum received briefing from the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu and the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, on activities of the PTF, including the current partnership with the Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) to support states’ response to the pandemic through the delivery of essential health equipment and the distribution of palliatives to vulnerable persons.

“Members commended the Presidential Task Force and NCDC for ramping up the country’s testing and contact tracing capacity during the 2-week period of lockdown in many parts of the country, and called for greater collaboration with States who are the primary stakeholders of the COVID-19 response.”