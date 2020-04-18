<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The 36 state governors of Nigeria, under the umbrella body of the Nigeria Governors Forum, have expressed condolences to the family of the former Chief of Staff to the president, Abba Kyari, who was announced dead early Saturday after battling coronavirus complications.

In a statement signed by the Forum’s chairman, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Kyari was described as a patriotic leader who wished nothing but progress for his country.

Kyari tested positive for the virus on March 23 and was subsequently moved to a private medical facility in Lagos for treatment.

His corpse arrived in Abuja Saturday morning.

Kyari was interred at exactly 11.20 am at the military cemetery in Abuja’s Gudu neighbourhood amidst tears from family members and supporters.

Prominent Nigerians such as former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and a host of others have also paid tributes to the departed banker, journalist and politician, describing the late Chief of Staff as a loyal and patriotic leader.

Fayemi, in his letter, also said Kyari never allowed public perception to affect his loyalty to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The late Abba Kyari steered the activities of your office with the passion and integrity of a patriot who wished nothing but progress for his country and demanded nothing but decorum, care and respect for those who sought your attention as the President.

“With wisdom and foresight, he forged strong ties between the President and the Ministers, and strengthened the bond between our Forum and your administration.





“He did not allow public perception to affect his loyalty to you and remained a pillar of your administration to his last (breath).”

Read Full Statement

18th April 2020

His Excellency

Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR,

President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,

Federal Republic of Nigeria, State House, Abuja.

Your Excellency,

Condolence Letter on the Death of Mallam Abba Kyari

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) received with shock the news of the death of your Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari. On behalf of all the 36 State Governors under the platform of the NGF, I write to offer our deepest condolences.

The late Abba Kyari steered the activities of your office with the passion and integrity of a patriot who wished nothing but progress for his country and demanded nothing but decorum, care and respect for those who sought your attention as the President.

With wisdom and foresight, he forged strong ties between the President and the Ministers, and strengthened the bond between our Forum and your administration. He did not allow public perception to affect his loyalty to you and remained a pillar of your administration to his last breadth.

May Allah (SWT) grant you and our country the fortitude to bear this great loss.

As we condole our President and country in this trying moment, the NGF avails this opportunity to renew to you the assurance of our highest consideration.

Dr. John Kayode Fayemi

Governor, Ekiti State and

Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum