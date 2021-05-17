Governors of the 36 states are scheduled to hold a teleconference on Wednesday to deliberate on the executive order 10 which grants financial autonomy to the state legislature and judiciary.

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, head of media and public affairs of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), there will also be discussions on measures to prevent a third wave of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Bello-Barkindo said the forum will take updates on the State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability And Sustainability (SFTAS), among other issues.

“The meeting, which is the 30th of its kind by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, commences at 2pm prompt but Governors are expected to start logging-in from 1pm,” he said.

“The meeting will cover lessons for States and Actions for Governors on Sustainability as well as the adoption of SaaS E-procurement.





“The Governors’ PTF Committee, headed by Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, which is charged with the responsibility of liaising between the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid19 and the Governors’ Forum, will brief the Forum on health matters arising from the coming of the third wave of COVID-19.”

According to Bello-Barkindo, there will be a presentation from Sabo Nanono, minister of agriculture and rural development, on the second phase of farmers’ enumeration.

There will also be a presentation by Alexander Ayoola, director-general, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) on “Unlocking Liquidity through Sale/Optimisation of State-owned Redundant/Sub-Optimal Assets”.

Bello-Barkindo added that Asishana Okauru, director-general of the forum, “will give feedback on the series of executive order 10 meetings” held with Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment, about the ongoing strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN).