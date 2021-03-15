



Thirty-six State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF will meet tomorrow, Wednesday, with the COVID-19 vaccines roll out, topping the agenda of discourse.

At the meeting which will be the 28th teleconference meeting of the NGF since the outbreak of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, COVID-19 pandemic, and the 5th in 2021, the governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa who leads the governors’ committee that interfaces with the Presidential Task Force on Covid19 is expected to brief the governors on the issues around the rollout of the vaccines.

According to the invitation issued by the Director-General of the Forum, Asishana Bayo Okauru, the Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai is also billed to brief the Governors of the 36 states on Subsidy on PMS before any decisions on the supply and or retailing of the product is taken.

The statement read, “The various issues revolving around the rollout of the Covid19 vaccine will feature prominently in the 28th teleconference meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (5th in 2021) on Wednesday 17th March 2021.

“Governor Ifeanyichukwu Okowa who leads the governors’ committee that interfaces with the Presidential Task Force on Covid19 will brief his colleagues on the situation with the vaccines roll out and their attendant encumbrances, since the rollout.





“On his part, the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ekiti State will update his colleagues on the outcome of his meeting with the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of States’ Universities. The educationists met the Forum’s chairman last week and presented a number of requests which they believed would improve education at the subnational level.

“The Governors will also listen to the activities of the Nigeria Governors’ Spouses Forum to hear how their wives fared last week when they engaged the country attending several activities that marked the International Women’s Day on March 8th.

“The meeting will also play host to three external presentations top of which will be made by the newly minted National Drug Law Enforcement Boss, General Buba Marwa, whose presentation is entitled “Managing the Drug Crisis”.

“The DFID will be making a presentation on the NNPC Audit reports and what the states should know while the last presentation, which is by no means the least will be speaking to tyrade facilitation in Nigeria through e-customs and a PPP structure in partnership with the British High Commission.

“The meeting commences at 2 pm but Governors have been enjoined by the DG to log in at 1 pm.”