



The Federal Government has urged Nigerians to be vigilant to end attacks on schools and the abduction of students.

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, stated this, noting that the government could not secure every school in the country.

He, however, noted that the Federal Government has directed schools to report any security threat to the nearest security agency.

Nwajiuba, in an interview with newsmen on Monday said, “Eternal vigilance is the price for security. Every nation is always concerned about the consciousness of its people. The Federal Government cannot secure every house. Everybody needs to be vigilant. We have passed this message to all our schools so that anywhere they are, if there is any threat, they know the nearest security agency to contact.





He said: “Almost all the schools in Nigeria, whether private or owned by the Federal Government, are mostly all fenced, except maybe some state schools.

“As you may also be aware, even if you put up a fence, these people (bandits) have been known to come through gates.

“So, perimeter fencings, by themselves, are not too effective. The security consciousness is the thing. If you hear where some of them are being held, you will know that it is a question of self-consciousness and communities informing officials on time.”