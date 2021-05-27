The federal government has appealed to protesting Ijaw youths from the Niger Delta to suspend the action to ensure sustainable peace in the region.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who made the appeal while addressing representatives of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) in Abuja, expressed fears that if allowed to persist, it might be hijacked by hoodlums who may cause havoc.

A statement issued in Abuja, Thursday by the Director (Press & PR), Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Deworitshe Patricia, said Akpabio noted that the Niger Delta which has been one of the most peaceful regions in the country, should not allow itself to be plunged into crisis.

The minister promised that the issues tabled by the youths from the region will be addressed.

According to him, a board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) will be constituted after the forensic audit ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.





He recalled that the audit exercise was to be completed within six months, regretting that the exercise was extended by three months due to the difficult nature of the job.

He disclosed that the auditors had already submitted two interim reports to the president, adding that by July, they are expected to submit their final report to pave way for the inauguration of the board.

Responding on behalf of IYC, the National spokesperson, Ebilade Ekerefe appealed to the federal government and security agencies to rescue the President of the council, Peter Igbifa who was abducted on his way to Abuja Tuesday morning.

Ekerefa noted that Igbifa was on his way to Abuja to lead the council to the discussion with Akpabio when the unfortunate incident occurred.

He, however, called on their protesting members in the region to remain calm and peaceful, adding that the issue of the constitution of the board of NDDC which ignited the protest is being addressed by the federal government through the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.