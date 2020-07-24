



The Federal Government has directed civil servants in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to undergo COVID-19 tests.

In a circular by Evelyn Ngige, permanent secretary, service welfare officer, the government said provision has been made at THISDAY Dome.

The Dome is one of the isolation centres for COVID-19 patients in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

“I am directed to inform you that the Federal Government has provided facilities for the conduct of COVID 19 tests for civil servants at the Thisday Dome, Mohammed Kur Avenue, by Nanet Suites, Central Business District, Abuja (from 10.00 am to 4.00pm daily), as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the disease,” the circular read.





“Accordingly, you are required to notify all staff of the availability of the testing facility, to enable members of staff who experience COVID-19 related symptoms and those wishing to get tested in your MDAs to take advantage of this opportunity.

“The Office of the Head of the Clvil Service of the Federation has also updated the ‘Guidelines on the Control of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Service-Wide’ to address emerging issues in the control of the disease in the work environment.

“The Guidelines can be accessed on the website of the omce of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (www.ohcsf.gov.ng).

“All Permanent Secretaries are requested to klndly bring the contents of this Circular to the attention of all staff, and ensure that all Parastatals and Agencies under their supervision are notified.”