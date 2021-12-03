Nigerian government urged to prioritise funding, training of police

A political scientist, Prof. Osisioma Nwolise, on Friday in Awka, Anambra State urged the Federal Government to prioritise the funding and training of police personnel.

This, he said, was important as police personnel are the lead operatives in the maintenance of internal security.

Nwolise, former Head of the Department of Political Science at the University of Ibadan, told the News Agency of Nigeria that such heightened attention would address the problem of insecurity.

He identified inadequate funding, training and poor welfare as major challenges limiting the functionality of officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force.

He said: “Lack of adequate funding and training are major factors militating against the effectiveness of the police in the country and this is the reason we are experiencing insecurity.

“The Federal Government should place a high priority on the funding, training and retraining of police personnel, as well as procurement of state-of-technology equipment for fighting crimes.

“There is the need for the improvement of police welfare, which includes their health, barracks and office accommodations.

“I believe that it will motivate them to discharge their duties diligently as the lead agency for internal security in the country.”

Nwolise also advocated the inclusion of the functions of the police in the country’s Constitution.

He said: “Another fact is that if you check the 1999 Constitution, the functions of the Police Force are not stated there.

“Section 214(1) of the Constitution only establishes the Nigerian Police Force.

“The function of the military is stated in the Constitution.

“We need to have the same for the police so they can be properly guided in carrying out their mandate.”