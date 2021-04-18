



National President, Christian Association of Clergies in Nigeria (CACN), Archbishop Yimam Orkwar, has advised the Federal Government to heed calls by different nationalities in the country to restructure, as failure to do so may spell doom for the nation.

Orkwar who made the call after the first quarter synod meeting of All Nations Evangelism Ministries (ANEM) held in Makurdi on Sunday also lamented rising cases of insecurity in the South-East and South-West, which may lead to self determination.

The CACN President who doubles as Synod chairman of ANEM, urged the Federal Government (FG) to also work with regional security outfits in the country to compliment efforts of the police and other security outfits in the country.

He also raised concerns over plans by the FG to introduce the use of hijab into the Armed Forces and other public instructions, adding that such a move would create religious lines and threaten national unity.

According to him, “Synod encourage government to heed to calls for restructuring and address the issue immediately, as failure to do so may spell doom for the nation in view of the present agitation for self determination by different nationalities across the country.

“Synod views with concern the rising cases of insecurity in the South-East and South-West of Nigeria and appeals to the federal government to give support to regional security outfits whose existence will compliment the efforts of the police and other security agencies.”





“Synod considers the proposal to introduce wearing of hijab as part of the military gear of Armed Forces and other public institutions as the introduction of an unnecessary dichotomy or distinction in the uniforms of armed forces along religious lines and a threat to national unity and cohesion.”

“It (Synod) is also of the view that the nation’s Constitution should address issues of introduction of provisions that give religious colouration to the Constitution and expunge such provisions which are likely to promote disunity and division.”

“The National Assembly should also look into agitations from different quarters on Constitutional issues, particularly the status of the Constitution.”

He however hailed “Government efforts at distributing COVID-19 vaccines across the country and appeals that the administration of the vaccines to Nigerians should not be by compulsion, but those who desire to take the vaccine should be vaccinated, while the rights of those who have good reasons why they would not take the vaccine should also be respected.”

On the security challenges in Konshisha Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue state, Archbishop Orkwar said he regrets the unfortunate incident in Konshisha and appealed to the Nigerian Army to exercise restraint in handling the issue and called on youths to be civil and law-abiding at all times.

On the other hand, he stressed that “Synod condemns in totality the attacks and threats on the life of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state and calls on the Federal Government to rise up and investigate the threats against the governor’s life and bring those behind it to justice in the interest of National unity and peace.