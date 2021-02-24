



Over 5000 Independent Monitors in Nigeria, were trained by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, to access implementation of the various National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP).

Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management and Social Development, said in Kaduna on Tuesday during the training of 198 of the Monitors ,that the essence of the training was for the monitors to keep an eye on the national investment programmes of the Federal Government.

Hajiya Farouq who was represented by her Special Assistant on Legal Matters, Maymunah Idris, said that the independent Monitors will be assigned to monitor programme beneficiaries within their locality in schools, households, and market clusters with the focus of ensuring that the primary objectives of these programmes are achieved.

She said that the “National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) were created by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 with the mandate of lifting citizens out of poverty through a number of social interventions which include the Job Creation Programme NPOWER, National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), Conditional Cash Transfer Programme (CCT), and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP)”.





“The training is to get the Monitors acquainted with schedule of duties, the Ministry will ensure you continue to receive regular training and guidance for effective monitoring within the Communities you are assigned,” she said.

The Monitors, she said, must carry out their responsibility with outmost diligence and sincerity.

“The ministry will not hesitate to take you off the Programme if you are found violating the terms of your engagement. We are also working with security agents, EFCC and the ICPC to monitor these programmes. If you are found engaging in any form of malpractice or fraud, you will be handed over to them for investigation and prosecution,” she warned.

She said the monitors should “carry out this task with a sense of patriotism as we all work towards the vision of Mr. President to lift 100 Million Nigerians out of Poverty in the next 10 years”.

The Kaduna State Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Galadima Zubairu Soba said on the occasion, that the programme was designed to lift Nigerians out of poverty and enjoined then to help each other.

Representative of the focal person NSIP, the Head of Operations, Kaduna state Coordinating Unit Planning and Budget Commission, Biya Dogo Sylvanus, enjoined the monitors to be committed in discharging their assignment.

He said their efforts will determine their success.