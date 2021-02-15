



No fewer than 26,800 youths have been trained by the federal government under the first and second phases of the N-Built components of the National Social Reinvestment Programme (SURE-P).

General Secretary, Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Mr. Christopher Belonwu, made the disclosure in Sapele, Delta State during the 5th Investiture/Swearing of the elected Executives for the 2020/2022 Session of the state chapter of the institute.

The theme of the event was: ‘Synergy in the Construction Industry: The Role of Builders.’

Belonwu said during the event that the construction industry was a critical driver of the economy that was often used by the government to regulate the economy by way of engaging both skilled and unskilled workforce.

“Typical example of government sponsored job creation programs on the construction industry is the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Program (SURE-P). Over 16,800 and 10,000 in the first and second phases of the N-Built components of the SURE-P have been trained by the government.

“Despite this huge interest and investment by the Government, the construction industry is yet to attain the expectations of its clients due to the traditional method of construction,” he said.

Belonwu who was the guest speaker said the construction industry could only achieve its full potential unless conscious effort was made by every professional to work together.





He urged the builders to unite and have a common focus noting that professional cohesion and understanding their distinct roles were the expectations of the public and which they must practiced.

The immediate past Chairman of NIOB, Mr. Kingsley Oghoro, in his valedictory speech said that his administration was able to project the Institute very well at the national level.

“We achieved this by executing all state and national programmes and improving our interactions with the government and other stakeholders in the building industry,” he said

Oghoro urged members of the chapter particularly the past Chairmen, Fellows and Elders, to continue to support the new executive to take the Institute to the next level.

The newly sworn-in Chairman of the body, Mr Samuel Omiri called for a synergy to be able to move the construction industry forward.

“It is by synergising with government in our individual and several capacities that we can all help to forge the Nigeria of our dreams. I urged fellow professional colleagues to continue to work in unity, be the best we can in our different fields of endeavours,” he said.

Mr Paul Akporowho, the Chairman, Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), Delta chapter, urged the builders to synergise and also take advantage of information communication technology to improve their work.