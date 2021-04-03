



Labour Minister Chris Ngige has threatened to invoke the no work, no pay rule against members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) if they refuse to call off their strike and return to their duty post.

Speaking on Channels TV on Friday, April 2, 2021, Ngige, who is a medical doctor, said he is scheduled to meet representatives of the striking doctors on Tuesday for another meeting.

He said if they refuse to call off the strike, he will not hesitate to stop their salaries.

The minister said, “Immediately after the holiday, I will talk to them again. I have told the medical council and accountant general what to do to make sure.





“Only 23 institutions are involved, not all institutions. I want to know what they (medical council and accountant general) have done by Tuesday.

“By Tuesday, I will invite them back. If they become recalcitrant, there are other things I can do. There are weapons in the labour laws, I will invoke them. There is no work, no pay.

“Their employers have a role also to keep their business afloat, to keep patients alive. They can employ local doctors. We won’t get there, but if we are going to get there, we will use that stick.”

You’ll recall that the doctors embarked on an indefinite strike recently over accumulated salaries and allowances.