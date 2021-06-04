The Federal Government on Friday said it has instituted disciplinary action against the Registrar of Benin Marriage Registry, Ozuruonye Chukwuma, over negligence of duties.

Chukuma was also accused of absence from duties without leave.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, and Principal Registrar of Marriages in Nigeria, Dr Shuaib Belgore, directed the immediate investigation into the incident and ordered that Chukwuma be relieved of his duties as a Marriage Registrar in Benin Federal Marriage Registry.

This was contained in a statement by the Director Citizenship and Business, M Soyinka-Onijala on behalf of Permanent Secretary/ Principal Registrar of Marriages in Nigeria.

The statement titled ‘FG institutes disciplinary action against Registrar of Benin Marriage Registry’, read, “The Federal Government has taken immediate disciplinary action against Mr Ozuruonye Chukwuma, the Registrar of Benin Federal Marriage Registry, due to what it termed gross negligence of duties, absence from duties without leave and acts unbecoming of a public officer-all in negation of the Public Service Rules.





“The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, and Principal Registrar of Marriages in Nigeria, Dr Shuaib Belgore, said the decision was in line with the ethics of the civil service which encourages diligence and discipline for public officers.

“This will serve as deterrent to others who are careless with their official duties,” Belgore said.

Belgore said he had directed that Chukwuma be recalled to the headquarters in Abuja immediately, pending the conclusion of investigation.

Recall that some sections of the media reported that the said officer was not at his duty post to carry out his statutory role when on May 28, 2021, an intending couple and their family members were at the Marriage Registry for the event, but the Registrar was not on ground to conduct the marriage.

The Permanent Secretary and Principal Registrar of Marriages in Nigeria noted that the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has warned all Federal Marriage Registrars who handle their official duties with levity to desist from such acts or be ready to face disciplinary actions.

He apologised to the intending couple, Mr Abel Ugiagbe and Miss Marian Obire and their family members.