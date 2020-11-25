The Federal Government has approved the sum of N17,754,717,234.41 for the award of contracts to combat the various erosion sites across Nigeria.

This cheering news was dropped Wednesday in Abuja by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, who stood in for Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

According to him, “approval for award of contracts for emergency procurement of first and second quarters 2020 soil erosion/flood and pollution control accelerated intervention projects in favour of various contractors in the sum of N17.754,717,234.41 inclusive of 7.5 percent VAT with various completion/delivery periods as indicated below:

1.Gully erosion and control along Ndam/Agbor road, Nnobi and Alor towns in Idemili/South LGA, Phase two, Anambra State (to Telesis Limited) N.495,878,764 – 18 months.

Erosion and flood menace beside Yem Kem House along Oye-Ifaki road, Oye LGA (Strabic Construction Ltd.) N792,311,211.11) – nine months.

Somolu/Bariga LGA/ Akoka/Ilaje community, Akoka-Lagos flood and erosion control project, Lagos State (Partibon Services Ltd.) N1.786,146,630.98 – 10 months.

Gully erosion control at Egbo-Ideh community, Ugheli South LGA, Delta State (Harris & Dome Nigeria Ltd.) N1,328,306,924.00 – 24 months.





Gully erosion control and road improvement works in Darazo LGA, Bauchi State (Powerhill Construction Ltd.) N3,897,577,627.79 – 24 monthsGully erosion control works at Ladanal community, Nasarawa LGA, Kano State (U.Y.K. Nigeria Ltd.) N1,337,681,584.69 – 8 months.

Devastating effect of gully erosion in Gboko township, Benue State (Gaffar Worldwide Resources Ltd.) N1.503,970.714.83 – 12 months.

Erosion and flood control works in Wase and Bashar towns, Wase LGA, Plateau State (Global Legend Integrated Concept Ltd.) N1,687,162,328.95 – 14 months.

Gully erosion control and road improvement works along Plot 1398, off Kainji Crescent and Katampe Extension, FCT, Abuja (IMB Corporate Synergy Ltd.) N555,569,610.76 – 6 months.

Soil erosion, River channelisation and slope protection within Maitama District (Phase II, FCT, Abuja (Masarki Nigeria Ltd.) N1,887,495,486.63 – 12 months.

Supply and installation of 12 nos. on site flameless/smell-less incinerator (50kg/he) for the national blood transfusion centres in some federal medical centres and teaching hospitals (Black Wheel Multi-Links Ltd.) N823.677,900.00 – 6 months.

Supply and installation of six numbers containerised incinerators (250kg/her) for the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) one in each geo-political zone (STJ Integrated Resources Ltd.) N658,938,450.00 – six months. Total N17,754,717,234.41.