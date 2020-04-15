<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigerian government has shut down Med Contour following reports of a failed surgery.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) today sealed the Lagos office of Med Contours in furtherance of an open investigation into complaints and dissatisfaction with respect to certain elective/cosmetic surgical procedures carried out by the firm.

“In furtherance of an open investigation, on reasonable suspicion of illegal activities (S.18(1) FCCPA), FCCPC today sealed Med Contour in an abundance of caution & consumer safety pending further inquiry,” FCCPC said on Wednesday.

The government agency had in a statement by its chief executive officer Babatunde Irukera said it had commenced investigations after it became aware of complaints with respect to “unprofessional” and “potentially injurious” elective/cosmetic surgical procedures by Med Contour.

“The allegations are that Med Contour engages in conduct that is considered otherwise unprofessional, misleading and potentially injurious, including resulting in possible fatalities,” Irukera said.





This was following an outrage on Twitter last week after calls for the arrest of Dr Anu of Med Contour following a botched surgery on a Twitter influencer known as Omohtee.

In a video shared online, Omohtee encouraged women to love their body and urged women who insist on undergoing plastic surgery to avoid Med Contour.

“If I die, let it be known that Dr Anu Fella of Med Contour killed me,” she said in one of her tweets.

Dr Anu, in her defence, said that her offence was that Omohtee’s waist was too tiny.

“So apparently my offense is that her waist is too tiny. At the expense of another persons name and profession some people just want their posts to trend…this is really sad. I leave this lady to God..let Gods will be done.”

FCCPC said it will look to gather additional information from consumers with previous experiences with Med Contour or its operatives, whether the experiences were satisfactory or otherwise.