



The federal government has disclosed that it is set to dispose of assets recovered from looters across the country.

The Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mr Dayo Apata (SAN), who made the disclosure Tuesday, said that the disposal of the affected assets is in line with the mandate of the committee and the inherent prosecutorial powers of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice.

Apata, who doubles as Chairman, Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Disposal of Assets Forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria, however stated that the disposal, which is done in the best interest of the public, would be carried out in a very transparent manner.

He disclosed that the committee had already kick started the process on February 1, 2021 with publications in the Federal Tenders Journal and two national newspapers.





Among the assets listed for disposal include landed properties, plants, machinery, motor vehicles, electronics, furniture and equipment.

Others are canoes, boats, barges, ship, jewelry, ornaments and clothing materials.

The forfeited assets, the permanent secretary noted, are currently situated in 25 locations across the country.

To achieve transparency, Apata told journalists in Abuja that the committee “intends to engage valuers and auctioneers as part of the disposal process”.

He also stated that members of the committee have completed the Conflict of Interest and Non-disclosure Forms, adding that the committee has also adopted a communication and media strategy to keep the public abreast of its activities.

He therefore called on interested persons and/or firms to look out for its publication and “make submissions in the required format and within the specified timelines”.