Nigerian government restates commitment towards child’s rights

The Federal Government of Nigeria has restated its commitment towards enhancing children’s welfare, adding that it will stand firm to uphold children’s rights in all ramifications.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, stated this while receiving a non-governmental organization; Children Accident Prevention Initiatives (CAPI) who decorated him as “Life Patron” of the NGO.

Malami said the government will continue to tailor and strengthen the struggle towards children welfare, maintaining that to secure prosperous nations, children as trustees of posterity must be given the consideration they deserve.

“Children are trustees of posterities.

“It is the children that migrate to adulthood. Hence taking care of the children is the recipe to a prosperous future.

“It is on the basis of this that the Federal Government is making conscious, deliberate and concerted efforts to ensure that the welfare of the children is uplifted in the country,” the AGF said.

He recalled that efforts are underway to establish special courts for the children, as he encouraged child-friendly justice and work for a child-friendly justice system.

Malami said the President Buhari-led Federal Government established the Presidential Committee for Decongestion of Correctional Centers and that there was a specially-packaged decongestion initiative for juveniles taken into custodial centres.

The Minister said the administration has taken several measures in fighting against child mortality as well as the struggle for the children’s welfare.

Malami said this administration has put in place structures to the benefit of the children and that the Government will continue to nurture and facilitate programs that will enhance children welfares.

Malami was represented by his media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu.