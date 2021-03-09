



The federal government has signed an agreement with the British Government for the return of £4.2 million taken away by former governor of Delta State, James Ibori.

Speaking while signing the agreement on Tuesday, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms. Catriona Laing, said the first tranche of the funds would be released after many years of legal battle.





The Nigerian Government had signed an MOU with the UK in 2016 for the repatriation of the funds recovered from family and associates of Ibori.

In 2012, Ibori pleaded guilty to charges of money laundering, conspiracy to defraud and forgery, in a UK Court.

He was later sentenced to an aggregate 13 years in prison.