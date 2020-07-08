



The Federal Government has canceled the resumption of schools for graduating classes.

This was announced by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, while speaking to State House Correspondents the weekly Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

Adamu also disclosed that 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, has been postponed indefinitely.





This, he said was due to the spread of the coronavirus disease in the country.

Adamu also explained that Nigerian schools will not reopen any time soon until it is safe to do so.

According to the minister, he would prefer Nigerian students lose an academic year than to expose them to dangers.

Recall that the federal government had earlier announced August 5th as scheduled date for WAEC exam.