



The Minister of State for Education, Mr Emeka Nwajiuba, on Sunday said that the Federal Government would partner Anambra Government in its e-learning initiative toward enhancing effective teaching and learning in post–COVID-19 era.

Nwajiuba said this in a message to the e-conference put together by the Anambra Government to sensitise stakeholders in the education sector: parents, teachers and traditional institutions on the need to adjust to the new methods of education.

The e-conference with the theme: “Facing the New Normal: Post-COVID-19 Education in Anambra“ was organised by the Anambra Ministry of Basic Education and Integrated Developments Konsult (IDK) Learning Centre, Awka.

Nwajiuba said that the conference was timely and continuously necessary as the pandemic had upset the norm in the nation’s education history.

He added that the Federal Government would like to be part of what Anambra was doing.

The minister thanked the Anambra Government for leading in addressing the new challenges in the education sector caused by COVID-19.

“We want to thank you for this unique step in fashioning ways to forge ahead with education in post-COVID-19 era.

”Anambra is unique, we are happy with the quality and success in the sector.

“This conference is not only unique, it is timely and continuously necessary.

“I urge you to make us part of your work-team so that your deliberations and conclusions can get to us so we can fine-tune it and make it impact on the system.





“We want to produce people with skills that can impact the society and not just certificate wielding graduates,” he said.

Also, Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra said his administration was interested in seeing that there was no setback in education as a result of COVID-19.

Obiano said that he gave his full support to ensuring that no child was left behind with teaching-on-air, a radio programme, which had kept the students educationally fresh since May.

The Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha, said that education could not wait, hence, the need to brace up for the new challenges posed by COVID-19.

Omenugha said that to sustain the quality of education in the era of limited physical contact between teachers and students, technology remains the best option and that everyone must appreciate it.

According to her, this is the time for innovativeness in the education system, we need all stakeholders to be involved in the new normal education post-COVID-19.

“There will be limited physical contact between teachers and students, we are going into the era of remote teaching and learning. This conference is aimed at sensitising every stakeholder about the new normal in the education sector,” she said.

Prof. Charles Esimone, the Vice-Chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), lauded the ministry for spearheading the revolution in the post-pandemic challenges in the education sector.

Esimone said that emphasis at the moment should be maintaining the best educational standard without physical meeting, adding that virtual learning is the way to go.