



The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved contracts for the construction of three sub-stations in Kano and Benue states as well as the extension of transmission lines in Umuahia, Abia State and Mbaino in Imo State.

The Minister of Power, Engr. Mamman Sale, announced this on Wednesday after the 37th federal virtual cabinet meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sale said the council approved the construction of three sub-stations – two in Kano State and one in Benue State.

He put the cost for the extension of transmission lines in Abia and Imo states at $506,324.40 plus N34,034,000 local content.





“On the amount for the construction of three sub-stations in Zaki-Biam, Benue State and Bichi and Kanyi, Kano State, the one in Zaki-Biam is $8.6 million while the local content is N2.08 billion. The second one in Bichi is $9.6 million plus N1.7 billion local content. The one in Kanyi, Kano State is $9.5 million plus N1.7 billion,” he explained.

The minister, while explaining what led to the award of the new projects, said: “There has not been any problem so far. But we just have to expand the national grid for sustainable supply of electricity and also to improve capacity.”

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, while corroborating Sale’s position, said: “All these contracts you heard of are about improving the capacity of the TCN so that when this electricity is produced, it will get to our homes.”