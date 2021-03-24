



The Federal Government has taken some significant steps to proffer solutions to the lingering Cross River/Ebonyi States boundary disputes and clashes between communities within the two neighboring states, which have claimed many lives and destroyed property worth millions in recent times.

Indications to this development emerged during a two-day stakeholder’s roundtable discussion on “Sustainable Solutions” to the boundary disputes between the two states, which held at the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) and ended in Abuja yesterday.

A communiqué issued at the end of the dialogue read by the Director General of IPCR, Bakut Bakut, advocated the need for the National Boundaries Commission (NBC) and the IPCR to do an ethnographic study of the disputing communities.

The communiqué was signed by the Director General of IPCR, Bakut Bakut; Director General of the NBC, Adamu Adaji, Representative of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), representative of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), representative of the traditional rulers of Cross River and Ebonyi states, Cross River-Ebonyi Youth Peace Development Movement, representative of Izzi Local Government area, representative of Abakaliki Local Government area, representative of Abi local government area, representative of Obubra Local Government area as well as the representative of Yala Local Government area.

It said, “There is an urgent need for the National Boundaries Commission to conduct checks and verifications in the boundary communities to establish and demarcate the boundary between Ukele and Izzi, which equally defines the Cross River and Ebonyi state boundary.”

According to the communiqué the Nigerian Police should establish a permanent presence in the boundary communities to provide security for lives, property and ensure free movement of persons for adequate engagement in farming and other socio-economic activities.





“The National Orientation Agency should be more involved in peace enlightenment and awareness campaigns that target all the stakeholders in the boundary communities.

“NEMA/Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management be urged to intervene in the area of disaster risk reduction and provision of necessary relief materials to the affected communities.

“IPCR, NEMA, NOA and other relevant government agencies should collaborate with IPCR and NBC to administer relief materials to the affected communities.

“Federal and state government should make conscious efforts towards provision of social amenities for the border communities,” the communiqué added.

It called for the renovation of dilapidated schools and hospitals even as it urged the youth to be engaged in peace building activities such as CRS/Ebonyi Youth Peace Development Movement.

The communiqué recommended that state governments, with Federal Government support, should put in place measures to disarm and rehabilitate the youths from the warring boundary communities and to promote economic activity and targeted livelihood support.

“Henceforth the members of the communities with disputed boundaries should desist from encroaching on disputed lands and from conducting cross-border criminal activities. The making of inflammatory statements and threats must not be used whenever disputes occur between community members,” The Communiqué said.

It also recommended that the Port Harcourt Summit of 7th August 2018 on the resolution of the crisis be implemented by the Governors of Cross River and Ebonyi States to facilitate cross-border projects.

It urged the need for the rehabilitation, reintegration and reinstatement of IDPs to their original communities and to ensure qualitative education for the youths even as women and girls are encouraged to participate in the peace and security processes of their communities.