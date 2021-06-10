The Federal Government has commended the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) and Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) for calling off their nationwide industrial actions.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, made this known in a statement by Mr Charles Akpan, the Deputy Director in the ministry on Thursday in Abuja.

Ngige said the government welcomed the separate decisions of the three unions to call off their strikes to allow the country enjoy industrial peace and harmony.

He said the JUSUN and PASAN strikes had negative impact on the entire judicial system and state assemblies respectively.

“Similarly, academic activities were paralysed in our polytechnics for several weeks owing to the ASUP strike.

“These strikes had cumulative effect on our justice system, legislative business and our educational system.

“At last, we are happy and glad that all these troubles have been put behind us, so that the country can move forward.

“There is no victor, no vanquished. As far as we are concerned here in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, everybody is a winner, ’’he said.

The minister said that the JUSUN and PASAN strikes had yielded autonomy for state judiciary and legislature.

Ngige said "this is yet another history made under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.''





“For us, there is no better June 12 Democracy Day gift to Nigerians than the suspension of these industrial actions.

“We therefore wish to thank all those who contributed to the resolution of the industrial disputes.

“We assure the unions of timely implementation of the agreements the Federal Government reached with them in the course of the conciliation of the disputes in my office, ’’he said.

He said that the Federal Government would not relent in its efforts toward the improvement of the conditions of service of its workforce.

Ngige, however, appealed to members of JUSUN, PASAN and ASUP to join hands with the Federal Government to ensure unfettered access to justice and quality education for all Nigerians.

ASUP had earlier in a letter to the Minister of Labour and Employment informed him of the suspension of its strike with effect from Thursday June 10.

In the letter signed by the Secretary-General, Shamma Kpanja, ASUP appreciated the diligence of Sen. Ngige and officials of the ministry in resolving the issues.

The union also prayed for industrial harmony through the faithful and timely implementation of all the items contained in the Memorandum of Action.

The union expressed the belief that none of its members would be victimised on account of his or her role in the strike.