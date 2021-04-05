



The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, has invited the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to an emergency meeting following the threat to embark on another round of strike.

The emergency meeting is to hold Tuesday, the 6th of April 2021 at 11:00 am in the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja, said a statement by Director Press and Public Relations, Ben. Bem Goong.





Explaining the reason for the emergency meeting, the Minister said the meeting is intended to nip the strike in the bud.

It will be recalled that ASUU has issued a notice of strike after calling off a nine month old strike in January this year, saying, the intended strike is over what the refusal of Government to implement some of the agreements entered into between the union and the Federal Government.