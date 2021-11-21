Nigerian government increases basic education funding

Federal Government has announced an increase in the financial provision for the funding of the basic education sector.

The government said it has decided to allocate three per cent of the consolidated revenue fund to the funding of the basic education sector.

A statement from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), indicated that the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, disclosed the information at a meeting of UBEC management with the Executive Chairmen of State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) held in Benin, Edo State.

The statement which was signed by UBEC spokesman, David Apeh, noted that the move would see an increase from the current two per cent to three per cent of statutory allocation from the consolidated revenue fund to the basic education, with a further one per cent to be invested in the senior secondary education segment.

The Minister who was represented by the Director, Basic Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Dr Folake Olatunji-David, said the government was fully committed to bridging the national skills gap by supporting institutions and establishing new ones to accelerate the production of trained manpower for the different sectors of the national economy.

He said: “The Buhari’s administration is committed to ensuring that these interventions have long-lasting dividends towards the empowerment and enlightenment of the Nigerian child.”

The minister expressed hope that resolutions reached the meeting would enhance the education of the Nigerian child, whose success and progress underpins the overall progress of the nation and serve as hope for future generations.

Adamu called on SUBEBs’ Executive Chairmen, who are the direct supervisors of basic education implementation, to work in synergy with the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, private proprietors and other non-state actors/non-governmental organisations to create the enabling environment for enhanced quality teaching and learning in schools.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, said the Commission was working hard to ensure equitable and quality basic education for all children of school age and would not relent in its efforts.

He explained that the success of any system of education is hinged on proper planning and effective implementation. “This is what UBEC and SUBEB are striving to achieve through their partnership,” he said.

He confirmed that the meeting of UBEC Management with the Executive Chairmen of SUBEBs has over the years helped in bringing together stakeholders to discuss basic education implementation in Nigeria, assess the progress being made, the challenges and proffer solutions.