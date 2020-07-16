



Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, the Minister for Works and Housing, on Thursday inaugurated the Presidential Committee for the Management and Maintenance of the Zik Mausoleum and Conference Centre, Onitsha.

Speaking during the occasion conducted virtually, Fashola, who noted that the National Public Buildings Maintenance Policy provides a framework and attendant guidelines for the maintenance of Federal Government owned buildings across the country, charged members to ensure proper maintenance and protection of the facility.

According to a statement by Boade Akinola Director Press and Public Relation, Fashola said, “The Committee will take responsibility for the effective maintenance and management of the facility in accordance with the National Public Maintenance Policy and ensure its protection, work at optimal capacity and attain its full life span.”

Fashola said the purpose of setting up the Committee was borne out of concerns expressed at the inauguration of the building on the need to ensure the Mausoleum served the purpose for which it was built which included honouring Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, propagating his ideals and promoting tourism.

Speaking on the commitment of the administration to infrastructure development, he said, “facility management and maintenance is one of the cardinal points of the Buhari led administration which aimed at prolonging the life of the infrastructure, support Small and Medium Scale Enterprises and drive employment”.

Terms of reference for the committee Include: Liaise with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to draw up strategies and the framework that will guide the Committee in the effective maintenance of the facility, determine the composition of the professionals to be involved in the management and maintenance of the facility and make recommendations to government on ways of using the facility to project the nation’s rich cultural heritage.





The acting Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Engr. Yemi Oguntominiyi, expressed his gratitude to the Federal Government for the inauguration of the Committee to safeguard the structure and urged members to work assiduously to achieve result.

Speaking earlier, the Director Federal Public Asset Management Department (FPAN), Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Arc. Tina Onokwai disclosed that the project was initiated to serve as a national monument and a tourist centre in memory of the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, first President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. She added that it consist of a mausoleum and an administrative block and conference building.

The Director further said that the infrastructure which commenced in 1997 and attained completion in October 2018 was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari on the 24th of January, 2019. Ach. Onokwai said that the need to ensure its maintenance and optimum use informed the setting up of the Committee.

Members of the Committee are : Mrs. Osuagwu Victoria, representing the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Mr. Gabby Onyejekwe, representing the government of Anambra State, Ms Sandra Ngozi Azikiwe, representing the Azikiwe family, Mr. Nnaemeka Maduegbuna, representing the Obi of Onitsha, Arc. Tina Onokwai representing the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and Mrs Aileru Abosede Jumoke, representing the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Members of the committee will choose their Chairman and Secretary at their inaugural meeting.