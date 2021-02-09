



The Federal Government through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has inaugurated an 85KWP solar mini-grid power project in Dakiti community in Gombe.

Newsmen report that the inauguration was performed by Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe on Tuesday in Dakiti community of Akko Local Government Area.

The Managing Director of REA, Mr Ahmad Salihijo, said that the project was in line with the mandate from the Federal Government to power un-served and under-served communities in the country using off-grid solution.

He said that similar projects were deployed under the Rural Electrification Fund from the Federal Government to promote off-grid electrification that ensured equitable distribution of electricity across the country.

He stated that similar projects were inaugurated in Kogi, Kebbi, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom and other states in the country, adding that over 19,000 solar home systems were deployed so far in the first phase.





“We have started the procurement for the second phase of REA intervention to improve electricity across Nigeria using one-community-at-a-time approach,” he said.

The REA boss added that the Federal Government’s intervention in off-grid community was key to accelerating national development and creating opportunities in communities.

He said that the Dakiti community project was designed to “energise and change the socio-economic status of the people of Gombe while improving the livelihoods of the community.”

Gov. Yahaya commended the Federal Government’s intervention in providing electricity to rural dwellers which, he said, would enhance socio-economic activities and improve the living standards of the people at the grassroots.

While appealing to the Federal Government for expansion of the project to other communities, Yahaya tasked Dakiti community to own the project and pay their electricity bills while protecting the installations from vandalism.