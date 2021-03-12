



The Federal Government has pledged to hasten the clean up of Ogoniland as it inaugurated the Second Governing Council of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project and the Board of Trustees of Ogoni Trust Fund on Friday.

It said the aim of the inauguration was to achieve the remediation process and improve the socio-economic situation of the people of Ogoniland.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, inaugurated the council and board in Abuja.

Buhari stated that following the flag-off of the project in 2016, some milestones and timelines could not be accomplished due to some challenges.

He, however, assured residents of the oil polluted area that the government would recover lost grounds and achieve its goals through deliberate efforts to reinvigorate the processes and machinery to ensure timely delivery.

Buhari said the Federal Executive Council recently approved the award of contracts for six water supply schemes at the total cost of about N6.05bn.





This, he said, was to facilitate the provision of potable water to the impacted communities in Ogoniland, stressing that this was a firm demonstration of its commitment to improving their socio-economic conditions.

The President noted that the remediation of polluted lands was in progress in various parts of Ogoni, adding that he had directed a further restructuring of HYPREP in order to create an environment for a structured and focused delivery.

He said, “The Minister of Environment has informed me that remediation of polluted land is progressing in various parts of Ogoniland and I have approved his request to further rejig and restructure HYPREP.

“Your appointment therefore is part of this deliberate effort and I hope that you will live up to expectation accordingly.”

Buhari charged the inaugurated members of the Governing Council and Board of Trustees to deliver on the mandates bestowed on them.