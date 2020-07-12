



The Federal government of Nigeria has on Sunday, July 12, 2020, formally handed over the National Theatre Iganmu to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Bankers Committee.

Speaking at the event in Lagos, the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele assured that upon completion in another 18 months, the Theater would have transformed the entrance area into an internationally recognized entertainment centre.





According to him, upon completion, the centre would create over 1 million jobs for Nigerians.

Emefiele had on December 14, 2019, disclosed that the bankers’ committee would spend not less than N20 billion on the project, which he added would help to create economic activities around the National Theatre and create job opportunities for people, especially the youth.