



The Federal Government says the enrolment for Batch C beneficiaries of the N-Power Programme which started on June 26 will now close on August 8.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, who disclosed this via Twitter on Sunday night, said over 5 million applications have been received for the scheme.

The Federal Government plans to enrol 400,000 applicants in the Batch C scheme.

The Federal Government said on Friday that it could not afford a grant of N300bn being demanded by N-Power beneficiaries.

Newsmen had earlier reported that some N-Power beneficiaries about to ext the programme held a rally at the National Assembly Complex last week, requesting FG to employ all the 500,000 N-Power beneficiaries as well as pay them a grant of N600,000 each.





providing an update on the development, the minister said on Sunday, “I received news of a protest at the National Assembly by N-Power Batch A and B beneficiaries who presented a list of demands which we are reviewing and will address as practically possible.

“Let me reiterate that the exiting of Batch A and B is not punitive but as a means of providing an opportunity for their brothers and sisters to also access the programme. Batch A and B beneficiaries remain our pride and worthy ambassadors.

“One month after the portal opened for Batch C applications we are happy to announce that we have received over 5m applications underlining enthusiasm for the programme.

“In a bid to extend the opportunity to all Nigerians and ensure it is truly inclusive. The portal will close at midnight on August 8th, 2020.”

The N-Power Programme was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 under the National Social Investment Programme.

The aim of the programme was to lift citizens out of poverty through capacity building, investment and direct support.