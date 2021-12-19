Nigerian government to establish squad to ‘protect senior citizens against abuse’

The federal government says it is working to establish a volunteer squad for the protection of senior citizens in the country.

Emem Omokaro, director-general of the National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC), announced this on Sunday during an interview with NAN.

Omokaro said the establishment of the squad is necessary to tackle cases of verbal, financial and emotional abuses that senior citizens encounter from family and the public.

According to her, the decision was taken following reports to the centre on the abuse of senior citizens.

“One in nine of older persons face abuse. From research findings, old persons are some of the most abused people when we talk about verbal abuse, emotional abuse and financial abuse,” she said.

“The incidence of dementia is increasing and where that happens, you find out that the victims are no longer coherent.

“They lose their memories and can begin to say things and then they are bullied and before you know it, they just wander away.

“They don’t know who they are and when you ask them, they don’t know where they have been. They don’t even know anybody and at this phase, society begins to pounce on them.

“They are made to make confessions and asked all manners of questions and they will just be talking with many of them being beaten, stoned, stripped or even getting killed.

“There are so many abuses and the abuses are going on in communities and even within family units and happening unreported.

“Caregiver abuses and family abuses are going on because older persons cannot report, and even if they wanted to report, there are no mechanisms for them to do so.

“We have identified all the fundamental issues and we are working with relevant agencies, including the National Human Rights Commission and the Legal Aid Council to tackle the issues.”