



The federal government said, Thursday, that it had engaged the services of its security and anti-corruption agencies to stem corruption in the National Social Investment Programme, NSIP.

To this end, it has warned those entrusted with items for the beneficiaries of the scheme to be wary of their conduct so as not to fall prey to the wrong arm of the law.

The social intervention programmes include the job creation programme otherwise known as NPOWER, National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, NHGSFP, Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, CCT, and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, GEEP.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, stated these while flagging off the training of 5,000 independent monitors that will oversee the implementation of the programme at the community level.

“We are also working with security agents, EFCC, and the ICPC to monitor these programmes.

“If you are found engaging in any form of malpractice or fraud, you will be handed over to them for investigation and prosecution.

“I, therefore, urge you to carry out this task with a sense of patriotism as we all work towards the vision of Mr. President to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years,” the minister said.

She explained that “The independent monitors will be assigned to monitor programme beneficiaries within their locality in schools, households, and market clusters with the focus of ensuring that the primary objectives of these programmes are achieved.”





Noting that the National Social Investment Programme, NSIP, was created by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 with the mandate of lifting citizens out of poverty and subsequently moved to her ministry upon creation in 2019, the minister said

“About 13 million citizens across 36 states and the FCT were benefiting from the federal government’s Intervention scheme.

She explained that “This training follows an intensive two-week workshop at the national level by the Monitoring and Evaluation Committee set up by the ministry to develop a framework and data collection tools for the effective monitoring process.”

She told the independent monitors,”While this is the initial training to get you acquainted with your schedule of duties, the ministry will ensure you continue to receive regular training and guidance for effective monitoring within the communities you are assigned.”

She further said:”You will be closely supervised by officials of the ministry and your activities will also be monitored by the ministry and other stakeholders at the state level.

“It is therefore my expectation that you carry out this responsibility with utmost diligence and sincerity.”

“Please be informed that the ministry will not hesitate to take you off the programme if you are found violating the terms of your engagement,” she warned.