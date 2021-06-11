The federal government has offered engagement letters and tablets to 4, 452 trained independent monitors of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, at the unveiling of the Social Investment Management Information System (SIMIS) application to monitor programmes under the NSIP yesterday, said the monitors would be paid N30, 000 monthly as a stipend after meeting 80 per cent of their deliverables monthly to be eligible for their stipend.

She said the SIMIS application would provide a real-time update on the government National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme and others.





Farouq said out the 5,000 independent monitors identified and shortlisted for the training, which was flagged off on February 4, 2021, 4452 were trained across the country.

According to her, “The first batch of the training was carried out from February 17, 2021, to February 27, 2021 in the 36 states and the FCT. Mop-up training was organised and carried out zonally from March 25, 2021, to April 1, 2021, to provide all the independent monitors that missed the initial training with the opportunity to train.

“The independent monitors are expected to monitor a designated number of beneficiaries of the National Social Investment Programme.

“They will be paid a monthly stipend of N30, 000, and they must meet up to 80 per cent of their deliverables monthly to be eligible for their stipend.”