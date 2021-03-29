



The National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) says it will reduce malaria prevalence from 23 per cent to zero per cent through action and review of Advocacy Communication and Social Mobilisation guidelines (ACSM).

Mr Ogunbi Temitope, the Technical Advisor Malaria, Breakthrough Action Nigeria (BAN), shared the plan with newsmen, on Monday during the review meeting on ACSM in Akwanga, Nasarawa State.

According to him, the guideline is a document that gives details of the planning, coordination and implementation of ACSM activities that guide increasing awareness about malaria and developing activities that will help to increase demand for malaria products and services.

Temitope, a partner supporting NMEP, stressed that the Federal Government is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts at eradicating malaria, as the prevalence have reduced from 27 per cent to 23 per cent.





He added that the guideline is being revised to accommodate the necessary changes needed to take malaria to a zero burden.

He appealed to Nigerians to discourage anti-malarial treatment with a single medicine — monotherapy and adopt the Artemisinin based Combination Treatments (ACT) for the treatment of malaria.

He advised Nigerians to adopt ACT for the treatment of malaria, describing the therapy as the best. Eliminating malaria required a multi-pronged approach and change in social behaviour.

”We have used strategies to fight malaria and they include sustained public service announcements, focusing on what individuals and groups can do to eliminate malaria.

“The strategies also include sleeping inside long lasting insecticidal treated nets, indoor residual spraying, larval sources management and ACT, among other methods,” he said.