The Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic National Coordinator, Dr. Sani Aliyu, has doused the apprehension that the remains of the late Mallam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President which was buried at the Gudu cemetery in Abuja posed any health problems to the public.

Speaking at the PTF on Covid-19 daily press briefing on Monday, he disclosed that Kyari’s body was buried in accordance with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) approved guidelines hence it posed no health hazard to the citizens.





According to Dr. Aliyu the burial followed WHO and NCDC protocol, adding that both bodies have expressly said that dead body of Covid-19 victim posed no health hazard or has been found to have been the source of the spread of Covid-19 disease.

He also revealed that Gudu cemetery in Abuja where Kyari’s body was buried at weekend has been decontaminated while the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) which was discarded at the site has also been burnt by the health experts.

Dr. Aliyu apologised for any infraction that may have happened during the burial of the top Presidential aide who died last Friday at a private hospital in Lagos.