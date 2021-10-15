Nigerian government declares Tuesday public holiday for Eid-ul-Mawlid

The federal government has declared Tuesday, October 19, 2021, as a public holiday to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Mawlid celebrations.

The holiday would be in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made this declaration on behalf of the federal government.

He congratulated all Muslim faithful at home and in the Diaspora for witnessing this year’s occasion.

The Minister, in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, admonished all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, patience and perseverance; all virtues of Prophet Muhammad, adding that doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country.

He enjoined Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to refrain from violence, lawlessness and other acts of criminality. “As the indisputable leader of our race, we must show responsible leadership in Africa,” he said.

While calling for a stop to all divisive tendencies across the country, the Minister urged all Nigerians, the youth, in particular, to embrace the virtues of hard work and peaceful disposition to fellow humans, irrespective of faith, ideology, social class and ethnicity. He asked that they cooperate with President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its effort to build a progressive and enviable nation that all citizens would be proud of.