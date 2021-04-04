



The Federal Government has commenced decentralisation of international passports in the 774 local government areas.

The process started with inauguration of Passports Express Centre at Maitama District, Abuja.

International passports, according to the Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola, will now be available within 24 hours nationwide under the new Maitama Passport Express Centre (MPEC).

Aregbesola said: “MPEC is in response to the yearnings of the general public for the Ministry of Interior and the Nigeria Immigration Service to devise additional ways that the Passport Issuance process can be less stressful and more efficient.

“It is the future. The goal is to have a facility like this in every local government in the country.





“Every Nigerian has the right to a Nigerian passport and it is our responsibility to put it in the hands of anyone desirous of it within the shortest possible time, without stress.

“The passport should be available in maximum of 72 hours of a successful application. Where there are issues, the applicant must be notified within 48 hours.”

According to him, commencement of the operations of the facility would not only offer Nigerians services of convenience and pleasure but take away stress noticeable in the conventional passport offices.

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, said the inauguration of the Express Centre was a step towards solving the problems associated with passport administration.