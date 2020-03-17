<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Government has completed and handed over a 1.35km road, undertaken as part of measures toward improving infrastructure in tertiary schools, to the authorities of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE).

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Raji Fashola, handed over the road to the authorities of FUOYE on Tuesday.

He said that the Federal Government resolved to rehabilitate the road because of its desire to further make the learning environment more conducive.

The minister, represented by the Ekiti State Controller of Works, Mr Ishaq Lawal, disclosed that 43 of such internal road interventions within various tertiary institutions across the country were currently ongoing.

According to him, 18 out of the 43 interventions have been completed, including that of FUOYE.

“The gap of infrastructural need in the country is steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction of major highways; it has now reached the schools.’’





The minister also said that the quality of infrastructure and the learning environment provided would impact positively on the quality of education being received by students.

“Those who doubt it should simply listen to some of the feedbacks from students of the benefitting schools.

“During the construction of the road, 25 people were also engaged, thereby, contributing to the job creation initiative of the Federal Government.

“And it is hoped that the school will ensure that this asset is used properly and not abused,” he said.

He added that students were in turn expressing enthusiasm with regards to attending classes, as some of the defective roads were now motorable.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Kayode Soremekun, in his response expressed his gratitude to the Federal Government for the initiative.

He appealed for more of such interventions in other areas which he said were equally begging for attention.