



The Federal Government has asked the contractor handling the ongoing construction and dualisation of phase one of the Kano-Maiduguri road starting from Kano-Shuwarin in Jigawa to deliver within stipulated period.

Mr Abubakar Aliyu, Minister of State for Works and Housing, made the call while inspecting the project on Friday at Wudil Local Government Area of Kano.

According to him, the project which was awarded many years had been abandoned, but received serious attention since the coming to office of President Muhammad Buhari.

He added that the project was recording tremendous progress compared to what he saw during his last visit, he therefore called on the contractor to do everything possible to deliver by December.

He, however, commended the quality and the speed limit of the 101 kilometre road project, saying, “It is a great achievement and we will not relent, we will keep pushing them until they deliver in good time.





“I have been here several times, and the importance of my regular visit has been shown now by the level of achievement so far. Without visiting all our sites, the contractors would have relented.

“But as we come to visit frequently, the contractors always remain committed because they know we can come anytime even without notice.

“We have been funding this project, so he has no reason not to perform, they were having challenges before, but it has been over come since.

“We have recently augmented the work, and it was because of our frequent visit, when he brought a request for the augmentation.

“We did not waste time because we saw what he was complaining about, and immediately we approved. This is one of the reasons why they have confidence to push the work forward.

“We are really satisfied with the level and quality of the work, but we are still asking them to do more to deliver and allow motorists to enjoy the road.”

The minister said unless the contractor delivered the project on schedule, his team would not stop visiting the sites.